Bharat Biotech completes recruitment of 13,000 volunteers for Phase III trials of Covaxin

The indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

PTI
December 22, 2020 / 03:04 PM IST

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced recruitment of 13,000 volunteers and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for the Phase III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' across multiple sites in India.

Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

The indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV), it added.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the New COVID strain

"Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses," Bharat Biotech said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

According to the company, the vaccine is developed and manufactured at Bharat Biotech's BSL-3,  biocontainment facility.

The company has successfully recruited 13,000 volunteers for the Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine and the target is to have 26,000 participants, as per the statement.

"This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation," Bharat Biotech Joint MD Suchitra Ella said.

The company had started the phase III clinical trials in mid-November.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Bharat Biotech #coronavirus #COVAXIN #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Dec 22, 2020 03:00 pm

