Bharat Bandh: Road, rail traffic affected; Punjab, Haryana, Kerala among most impacted states

Protesters agitating against the three farm laws sit on railway tracks at Devidaspura village in Amritsar, in support of 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on September 27. (Image: ANI)

Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmer unions against the Centre's three farm laws has impacted normal life across India. Protesting farmers' attempt to organise a 'Rasta Roko' on major national and state highways during the dawn-to-dusk bandh has caused a disruption in vehicular movement in parts of the country.

Some rail services have also been cancelled or postponed as farmers blocked railway tracks in parts of Punjab and Haryana. In most parts, all businesses and establishments functioned normally and transport services were available for the public.

Read: These parties are supporting the 10-hour strike against three farm laws

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.

The bandh will be held from 6 am to 4 pm during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments, as well as public events and functions, will be closed throughout the country, it had said.

Here is the situation on the ground in states during Bharat Bandh:

Farmers blocked highways and other roads at many places in Punjab, where the ruling Congress backed the Bharat Bandh against the Centre's three agri laws.

In Punjab, a complete shutdown was observed at several places, including Moga, where farmers blocked the Moga-Ferozepur and Moga-Ludhiana National Highways.

A large number of farmers and supporters blocked railway tracks at Devidaspura village in Amritsar, in support of Bharat Bandh.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi voices support for farmers, slams govt as 'exploitative'

Northern Railway said that train operations have been affected in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur divisions due to railway tracks blockage. About 25 trains affected in Ambala and Firozpur divisions.

The Delhi Police has also beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh. Commuters on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway had to face huge traffic congestion as the Delhi Police had put barriers at the border to keep a vigil on the farmers entering the national capital.

A Delhi Metro station near Tikri Border, one of the sites of the ongoing farmers' protests, was closed for security reasons.

Autorickshaws and taxis plied normally and shops were open in the national capital, with their unions and associations extending only "in-principle support" to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers but deciding not to join the strike.

In neighbouring Haryana, too, there were reports of protesters blocking some highways, including in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kurukshetra.

There were also reports of farmers squatting on rail tracks at a few places in the state.

In Haryana, protesting farmers blocked the national highway in Charkhi Dadri while in Kurukshetra too, several roads were blocked.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the Haryana Police had stated that people could face traffic disruptions on various roads and highways of the state due to the bandh.

In view of the bandh, elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil administration and police according to directions of the state government, a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

The southern state witnessed a near-total lockdown as both the ruling Left and the opposition Congress came out together to support the agitating farmers.



Kerala: Roads wear deserted look; shops are closed in Thiruvananthapuram. Trade unions affiliated to LDF & UDF support the call for Bharat Bandh today against the three farm laws.

Visuals from Thampanoor and East Fort areas pic.twitter.com/uQ37xJPdcX — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Markets, shops, establishments and offices were closed and all the public vehicles, barring private vehicles, were off the road.

Farmers' organisations have planned a protest march to Town Hall from K R Puram and other parts of Bengaluru city and will converge there at about 11 am, for a rally, farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar said.

Citing losses due to COVID pandemic and its induced lockdown, public transport (KSRTC and BMTC) employees' unions, hotel owners association, lorry, auto, rickshaw and taxi owners unions have said they support the protest, but will continue to operate.

Metro services are also operating as usual.

Left parties joined the protest in front of Vijayawada bus station to observe Bharat Bandh today against 3 farm laws. "It is a national protest against policies of central govt. Farmers are protesting since last 10 months against the 3 farm laws," said P Madhu, State Secretary, CPI (M).



Andhra Pradesh: Left parties protest in front of Vijayawada bus station to observe Bharat Bandh today against 3 farm laws It's a national protest against policies of central govt. Farmers are protesting since last 10 months against the 3 farm laws: P Madhu, State Secy, CPI (M) pic.twitter.com/CE28Pa3pRn — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021



The bus services of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will remain suspended from 6 AM to 3 PM on Monday due to a nationwide strike called by farmer organisations against the Centre's three contentious new agriculture laws.

"Keeping in view the Bharat Bandh, OSRTC buses will not ply on 27/9/21 from 6.00 AM to 3.00 PM," the Odisha transport authority tweeted on Sunday.