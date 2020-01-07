Bharat Bandh on January 8: JEE Main 2020, UPTET exams may be affected; ICAR-NET 2020 rescheduled

The all-India general strike or Bharat Bandh called on January 8 by central trade unions is likely to affect several entrance examinations such as the JEE Main 2020, UPTET 2020 (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) and ICAR NET 2020 (ICAR National Eligibility Test) scheduled on the day.

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board in a notification announced that the ICAR-National Eligibility Test(NET)-2019 will now be held on January 11 following concerns over Bharat Bandh. The time and venue of the examination remain unchanged, it added.

However, there are no updates regarding rescheduling of the other UPTET 2019 and the JEE Main 2020 exams.

The UPTET was earlier rescheduled due to the anti-CAA protests that have been going on.

No school holidays have been announced by any district administration as of yet. Earlier reports suggested that the all-India strike is expected to see a participation of nearly 25 crore people from across the country.

Banking services across the country could also take a hit as several bank unions have announced that they will be joining the January 8 nationwide strike.