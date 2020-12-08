Bharat Bandh Today: What's Open, What's Not, What May Be Affected

Farmers listen to a speaker on a blocked highway as they attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad. (File image: Reuters)

Transport services and supplies of essentials like vegetables and fruits are likely to be affected in Delhi during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers today, demanding repeal of three new farm sector laws.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws for the last 12 days. The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

Talks between the government and protesting farmer unions so far have been futile and the sixth round of discussions is scheduled to be held on December 9.

Appealing to everyone to join the "symbolic" bandh, farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm as part of their stir, which has drawn people from northern states especially Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Eish Singhal, Delhi Police (PRO), said adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police to ensure normal movement of people on roads during the 'Bharat Bandh'. However, as the countrywide strike has gathered widespread support from the opposition parties, trade unions, auto and taxi unions, services across sectors may remain affected during the nationwide strike.

The impact of the strike on normal life is likely to be minimal except in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR region and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Here is what may be affected during ‘Bharat Bandh’

> Commuters in Delhi may face problems as some taxi and cab unions, including those associated with app-based aggregators, have decided to join the strike called by farmers' organisations.

> In Delhi, the work at major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets is likely to be hampered with a section of traders favouring the farmers' demands. Chairman of Ghazipur wholesale mandi for vegetables, fruits and poultry and meat said many traders' association in the market have said they will join the strike.

> The Railways has anticipated ail blockades in 16 states. Railways' two biggest unions, AIRF and NFIR too have extended their support to the bandh and are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations. Considering this, the Railways has issued directives for maintaining law and order in trains and station premises, cautioning zonal railways against pro-left wing extremists participating in the strike.

> The Odisha government has announced that all its offices except essential services will be closed as public transport is expected to be affected by the shutdown. The ruling BJD in the state has, however, not supported the bandh.

What is not affected during ‘Bharat Bandh’

> Bank unions also said they will not participate in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws. All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Soumya Datta said the union has expressed its solidarity with farmers but will not be participating in the Bharat Bandh called by them.

> All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said union members would wear black badges while on duty, stage protest after or before working hours and display placards before bank branches to support the cause of farmers of the country, but banking operations will not be hit.

> The ruling TMC in West Bengal has announced sit-ins in various areas for three days. The TMC, however, said it would not enforce the bandh.

> Many other auto and taxi unions in Delhi have decided to continue normal services despite their support to the demands of the agitating farmers. Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said "important" auto, taxi and last-mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike.