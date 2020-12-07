Bharat Bandh On December 8: How To Stay Prepared

Farmers listen to a speaker on the middle of an expressway at the site of a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. (File image: AP)

Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, have come out in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh' – a countrywide strike -- on December 8. It has been called by farmer unions protesting against the recent farm laws. Farmers are protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Farmer leaders, who have maintained that their protest is apolitical, welcomed the support and urged all to come forward to make ‘Bharat Bandh’ a success.

After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike.

People, especially those residing near protesting sites, may face certain problems during the strike.

Here are some points to keep in mind for ‘Bharat Bandh’

> Commuters, living in Delhi, may face problems as some auto and taxi unions in the city have decided to join the countrywide strike.

Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat has said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, comprising mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, said it will also join the strike.

> People should depend on credible information related to protest and strike, such as news channels, radio and newspapers.

> People, especially those who are still not using an online payment system, should keep some liquid cash in hand by withdrawing money from ATMs or banks.

> Many times, such protests and strikes were triggered by rumours. People should verify the information from credible sources before circulating it to others before and during ‘Bharat Bandh’.

> If anyone comes to know about any incident, like riot, firing, violence, etc, in one’s locality related to the protest or strike, one should inform the local authority. People should also stay indoor in this situation and try to contact the administration through helpline numbers.

(With inputs from PTI)