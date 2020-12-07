Bharat Bandh On December 8: Fuel Stations In Haryana, Punjab To Remain Shut

Farmers sit in the trolley of a tractor parked in front of police barricade as they block a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on December 5, 2020 (Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Fuel stations in Haryana and Punjab will remain closed on December 8 as petrol pump dealers’ associations there have extended their support to calls for ‘Bharat Bandh’ given by union leaders representing farmers protesting against the three new contentious farm laws.

The Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association of Punjab said on December 6 that it supports the nationwide strike scheduled for December 8. The association's President Paramjit Singh Doaba said all fuel stations in the state would remain closed and available only for emergency services.

The Tribune quoted Sanjeev Chaudhary, the president of Haryana Petroleum Dealers’ Association as saying that a decision has been taken to keep all 3,468 fuel stations in the state shut on December 8.

Leaders of unions representing farmers, who are protesting against the three new contentious farm laws, have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8, in a bid to mount pressure on the Centre.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest at various borders of Delhi since November 26.

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. The fifth round of talks with the central government ended in a stalemate on December 5. Representatives from farmers’ unions will again meet union ministers on December 9. Thus, the planned December 8 strike is pegged as a major show of strength ahead of the next round of talks.

The protests and the calls for Bharat Bandh have also found the support of opposition political parties and trade unions across the country.

A joint forum is of 10 central trade unions – Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) are supporting the protests.