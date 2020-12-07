PlusFinancial Times
Bharat Bandh | Markets, Transport Sector To Remain Open December 8: CAIT, AITWA

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws for the past 11 days here have called on people to join their "Bharat Bandh" or nation-wide shutdown call on Tuesday in large numbers.

PTI
Dec 7, 2020 / 02:03 PM IST

Traders' body CAIT and All India Transporters Welfare Association on Monday said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open on Tuesday and the transport sector will function as usual, notwithstanding the "Bharat Bandh" call by protesting farmers.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh On December 8 Amid Farmers’ Protest: Check What May Be Affected During Nationwide Strike

Also Read: Bharat Bandh: App-Based Cab Drivers Join Strike; Services In Delhi Likely To Be Hit

Issuing a joint statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) said none of the farmer leaders or associations have approached them seeking support on the issue and therefore, traders and transporters are not participating in the "Bharat Bandh".
PTI
#Current Affairs #farm bill #farm law #Farm law protest #India
first published: Dec 7, 2020 02:03 pm

