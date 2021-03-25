Bharat Bandh on March 26: All you need to know about farmers' call for dawn-to-dusk strike

Representative image of the farmers' protest against the farm reform laws

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a farmers’ union protesting against the three new contentious farm reform laws brought in by the Centre, has called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on March 26.

The organisation has urged citizens to help make the strike a success and honour their 'Annadata'.

The Bharat Bandh will be held from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Farmers’ union leaders are hoping that during this time period, all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country.

It is not yet clear if many establishments would remain closed and what sort of services would be affected.

Protest and demands

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has gone on for more than 120 days.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will be retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRCP extends support

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh has expressed solidarity and extended its support to the bandh. In addition to protesting against the farm reform laws, in Andhra Pradesh, the strike will also be observed to protest against the Centre's decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The state’s I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah has appealed to the farmers' associations to cooperate and observe the strike peacefully without any untoward incidents that may cause inconvenience to the public.

Ghaziabad shops to take independent calls on closing

General Secretary of Mahanagar Vyapar Mandal Ashok Chawla told news agency PTI that the association would remain neutral during the strike.

No association would force any shopkeeper to close their shops and that traders are free to take decisions on their own, Chawla added.

Farmers’ leaders have also said that copies of the new agriculture reform laws will be burnt during ‘Holika Dahan’ on March 28.