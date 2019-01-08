Bharat Bandh LIVE: Trinamool, CPM workers clash in Asansol; BEST buses remain off roads in Mumbai

Live now
highlights
Kerala’s state transport bus service heavily hit
Normal life likely to be affected in Bengaluru, Karnataka
SBI likely to remain operational despite strike
Schools, colleges on Odisha to remain closed
Railways, banks, public transport could be hit in some states
10 major trade unions to begin Bharat Bandh today
Kerala’s state transport bus service has been heavily hit due to the bandh. With employee unions led by CITU and INTUC, the bus company has a major staff shortage. Only special services to Pamba are operating for Sabarimala pilgrims, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Normal life is likely to be affected in Bengaluru city and several parts of Karnataka today due to the bandh.
With state transport buses likely to stay off the roads, commuters, office goers who use the service may face the brunt. However, the metro service in Bengaluru, as also auto and taxi service, are likely to function as usual.
Hotels, malls and film theatres are also likely to function as usual, with their unions extending "moral" support to the strike.
Bank services are likely to be partially affected. District administrations have been given the authority to declare a holiday for schools and colleges depending on the situation there, officials said. (PTI)
Tripura BJP urges people to oppose bandh
The Tripura unit of the BJP said yesterday called upon people to boycott their protest.
Pratima Bhowmik, the General Secretary of Tripura BJP, said the strike would inconvenience common people.
RBI employees support bandh
The Reserve Bank of India employees have supported the strike only on January 8.
"Two major RBI employees union have jointly decided to observe the strike in solidarity on January 8. On January 9 there will be a joint lunch-time gate demonstration in all offices against central government’s anti-people, anti-worker, anti-national, pro-corporate policies," All India Reserve Bank Employees Association general secretary Samir Ghosh told PTI.
Here's why trade unions have called for a Bharat Bandh
Also expected to participate in the 48-hour-long strike are employees of Railways, banks, electricity departments and workers of the unorganised sector including auto, taxi drivers and street vendors
Income Tax employees' federation's Ghaziabad unit to join 2-day strike
The Income Tax Employees' Federation of Ghaziabad region will join the strike.
The strike has been called because the government has been ignoring the 12-point charter of our demands, general secretary of the Federation's Ghaziabad region, KC Shukla, told PTI.
In the demand charter, ten central trade unions have emphasised to revise the minimum pay and fitment formula, to fill the vacant posts and to stop privatisation, contracts and outsourcing in the government establishments, he said.
The banking sector may only see a partial shutdown during the two-day general strike on January 8 and 9, a banking union official told PTI yesterday.
The State Bank of India (SBI), is likely to remain operational, along with a few other nationalised banks, the official said.
"All the SBI branches will remain operational. Out of nine union constituents, only two have called the strike and rest are not supporting it this time," United Forum of Bank Unions West Bengal Convener Siddhartha Khan told PTI.
All India Bank Employees Association and Bank Employees Federation of India have called the strike among the banking unions.
Enough is enough, no bandh in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday claimed that the trade unions-called general strike would have no impact in the state.
"I do not want to spend a single word on this. In West Bengal, we have taken a stand of not supporting any bandh. Enough is enough. In the last 34 years, they (Left Front) have destroyed the state by calling bandh. There will be no bandh," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.
West Bengal government has announced that its employees would be barred from availing casual leave or any half-day leave today and tomorrow (January 8 and January 9). (PTI)
All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities in Odisha will remain closed today in view of the bandh.
A notification to this effect was issued by the state’s Higher Education department yesterday. (PTI)
Also expected to participate in the 48-hour-long strike are employees of railways, banks, electricity departments and workers of the unorganised sector including auto, taxi drivers and street vendors. However, this may differ from state to state.
The unions observing strike include the All India Trade Union Congress, CITU, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), SEWA and LPF.
Ten major trade unions across India will go on a nationwide strike on January 8 and 9 to protest against what they call 'anti-worker' and 'anti-trade union' policies of the Narendra Modi government.
They are deeming this strike as a 'historic event'. The idea for this two-day general strike came up during the National Convention of Workers (NCW) held on September 28, 2018.