Bharat Bandh LIVE: Trinamool, CPM workers clash in Asansol; BEST buses remain off roads in Mumbai

Normal life likely to be affected in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Normal life is likely to be affected in Bengaluru city and several parts of Karnataka today due to the bandh.

With state transport buses likely to stay off the roads, commuters, office goers who use the service may face the brunt. However, the metro service in Bengaluru, as also auto and taxi service, are likely to function as usual.

Hotels, malls and film theatres are also likely to function as usual, with their unions extending "moral" support to the strike.

Bank services are likely to be partially affected. District administrations have been given the authority to declare a holiday for schools and colleges depending on the situation there, officials said. (PTI)