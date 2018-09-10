Bharat Bandh LIVE: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh join protest; 15,000 policemen deployed in Bengaluru

AAP leaders protest at Jantar Mantar; no disruption reported in Delhi

AAP leaders staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the fuel price hike.

The Arvind Kenriwal-led party said that it is supporting the “cause” but has not expressed support for the Congress-led bandh.

Senior party leader Dilip Pandey said unrest against Narendra Modi-led government is growing and the opposition cannot remain silent to the plight of common man affected by issues like fuel price hike, corruption and unemployment.

Offices were opened on time and official work was not affected at the Delhi Secretariat due to Bharat bandh, an official said.

Schools and colleges also had classes on time though students experienced difficulties in finding transportation, according to PTI.

However, a transport department official said the DTC buses and cluster buses were running as usual and no reports of disruption were received so far.