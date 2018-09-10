Bharat Bandh LIVE: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh join protest; 15,000 policemen deployed in Bengaluru

Live now
Sep 10, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Petrol, diesel prices hiked further
Naveen Patnaik’s BJD not to support bandh
Political parties supporting the bandh
Congress workers block train in Odisha
MNS to support shutdown, Shiv Sena to stay away from stir
AAP leaders protest at Jantar Mantar; no disruption reported in Delhi
AAP leaders staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the fuel price hike.
The Arvind Kenriwal-led party said that it is supporting the “cause” but has not expressed support for the Congress-led bandh.
Senior party leader Dilip Pandey said unrest against Narendra Modi-led government is growing and the opposition cannot remain silent to the plight of common man affected by issues like fuel price hike, corruption and unemployment.
Offices were opened on time and official work was not affected at the Delhi Secretariat due to Bharat bandh, an official said.
Schools and colleges also had classes on time though students experienced difficulties in finding transportation, according to PTI.
However, a transport department official said the DTC buses and cluster buses were running as usual and no reports of disruption were received so far.
MNS workers damage state transport bus in Pune: Report
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers damaged a State Transport bus in Pune’s Kumthekar road area earlier in the day, according to a report by The Hindu.
The Raj Thackeray-led party is supporting the bandh.
East Coast Railway Zone cancels 12 trains
East Coast Railway Zone has cancelled 12 trains because of Bharat bandh. The cancelled trains include Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express and Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express, according to news reports.
Congress workers staged rail roko at Andheri railway station in Mumbai. President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Sanjay Nirupam was also present.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi have joined the protest in Delhi.
TDP, TRS not supporting bandh
N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) are not supporting the bandh. Congress workers were seen protesting in Hyderabad.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy had appealed to the people to support the bandh.
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices touched record highs on Monday on the back of a fall in the dollar-rupee and surge in global crude oil rates.
In Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel saw a 23 paise hike each to Rs 88.12/litre and Rs 77.32/litre, respectively.
Read the full story here.
Rahul Gandhi, senior opposition leaders protest in Delhi
All India Congress Committee General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior opposition leader Sharad Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, among others are present at the protest venue in Delhi, along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Mumbai: Former chief minister Ashok Chavan and President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Sanjay Nirupam have taken a suburban train to reach the protest area.
5 Congress, Left workers detained for trying to block train in West Bengal
Five Congress and Left workers have been detained in Durgapur, West Bengal after they tried to stop Agniveena Express, according to a report by News18.
The West Bengal government is trying to make sure that the protests do not affect essential services in the state.
Mamata Banerjee-led government has deployed 1,500 policemen in the state. As many as 500 extra buses are plying on the roads in the state. The government has issued a circular saying that government employees' one day salary would be deducted if they fail to turn up at their respective offices.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and opposition party leaders are marching from Rajghat towards Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
15,000 police personnel to be deployed in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar has said that the plan is to contain violence, according to a report by the Deccan Herald.
At least 15,000 police personnel will be deployed, along with 30 platoons each of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and the City Armed Reserves (CAR), the report suggests.
Sensitive locations will be barricaded to check untoward incidents, intelligence cells to monitor suspicious elements have been activated, and random checks of people and vehicles will be conducted, among others, Kumar told the newspaper.
AAP supports “cause” of Bharat bandh, not Congress leadership
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that is supporting the "cause" of Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices, News18 has reported.
However, it has said that it does not support Congress leaderships.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has said it will not support the Congress-led shutdown in the state. BJD and Congress are rivals in the state of Odisha.
The Odisha government has however directed all schools to remain closed on September 10 and has asked all district collectors to take preventive measures.
Parties supporting today’s bandh:
Congress is leading the shutdown across the country. Its allies Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (Secular) are supporting the stir in Bihar and Karnataka respectively.
In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is supporting the bandh. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also decided to support the stir.
The Left front parties, except the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), are supporting the bandh.
In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is supporting the shutdown.
Early reports suggest that Congress workers blocked a train in Sambalpur, Odisha.
In Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has expressed its support for the shutdown.
It’s rival and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Shiv Sena has decided to stay away from the stir.
The shutdown will be observed in several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha.
The bandh is scheduled to be held from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm today. However, reports suggests that demonstrations have already begun in parts of the country.
Congress will also hold district-level protest meetings at 4.00 pm in some locations across the country.
Opposition parties will observe a one-day nationwide Bharat bandh today to protest against rising prices of essential commodities in the country. The bandh is being led by the Congress party and is being supported by other opposition parties in multiple states.