March 26, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers gather near national highways, key roads in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, the nationwide shutdown will be in force till 6 pm today.

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front representing farmer unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh today. According to the SKM, the nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country today, which marks four months of the farmer agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. Rail and road
traffic are likely to be affected and markets may remain closed in parts of the country.  The Kisan Morcha has appealed to protesting farmers to be peaceful and avoid conflict during the bandh. The Delhi Police has said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
  • March 26, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Four Shatabdi trains cancelled as protesters squat on tracks

    Protesters squatted on railway tracks at 32 locations across Punjab and Haryana on Friday as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against agri laws, leading to disruption of rail traffic. A railway spokesperson said four Shatabdi trains have been cancelled and 31 other trains detained due to the protests. The 32 locations where train movement has been disrputed fall under the Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions of the railways.

    "As of 9 am kisan agitators are sitting at 32 locations. Total 31 trains have been detained so far. Four Shatabdi trains have been cancelled," Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

  • March 26, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

     Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Farmers gather near national highways, key roads in Punjab, Haryana

    Farmers gathered at several national highways, key roads and some railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning as part of their nationwide protest against the Centre's new agri laws. The farmers have gathered at several highways and roads in the two states including in Bathinda, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Bhiwani districts.

    A group of farmers who were holding a protest in Zirakpur and Kharar towns in Punjab, both on the outskirts of Chandigarh, said they were allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass. Some of the protesters blocked the Ambala-Delhi highway near Ambala Cantt, police said.

    While another group squatted on a railway track near Shahpur village, around five kilometers from Ambala Cantt, due to which all the trains running between Delhi and Saharanpurwere stranded, railway officials said. The farmers also blocked the Ambala-Rajpura Highway on the Haryana-Punjab border near Shambhu barrier, and the Ambala-Hisar Highway near Ambala City. Blockades on various state highways were also reported in Naraingarh and Mullana in Haryana, police said. (PTI)

  • March 26, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Protesters are sitting at 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana spanning Delhi, Ambala & Firozepur division affecting rail movement. Train services affected at 32 locations, 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled: Indian Railways

  • March 26, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Traffic movement suspended on Ghazipur border

    The Delhi Police on Friday closed both carriageways of National Highway-24 passing through the Ghazipur border in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbreall body of protesting unions, have given a call for the bandh.

    In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageway)." The one side of the carriageway was earlier opened on March 15 for traffic. However, the other side from Ghaziabad towards Delhi is closed since the farmers' protest started. (PTI)

  • March 26, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Satyagraha' ends atrocities, arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh

    India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, expressing support for the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting the three agri laws. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. The movement should be in national interest and peaceful, the former Congress chief added.

  • March 26, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Protestors block the road at Singhu Border

  • March 26, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | SGPC offices to remain closed in support of protesting farmers

    Expressing solidarity with farmers, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which has control over Sikh religious affairs and manages gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including the holiest of Sikh shrines Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar, has announced closing its offices.

    "The SGPC is involved in the struggle of the farmers and would be a part of the Bharat Bandh on March 26," SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur said. She said the government of India should "give up its stubbornness and repeal anti-farmer laws". "Governments have a duty to represent the interests of all sections. The SGPC is fully involved in the struggle of the farmers and the services for the farmers would continue," she said. (PTI)

  • March 26, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Haryana: Protesters block GT Road, railway track near Shahpur

  • March 26, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Adequate security arrangements in place for 'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Police

    The Delhi Police said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmer unions protesting the Centre's three agri laws on Friday. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said there will be intense patrolling to maintain peace in the national capital. "There will be adequate security arrangements in all police districts during the 'Bharat Bandh'. The patrolling staff will roam in their area throughout the day and their focus will to maintain peace in busy marketplaces," Biswal said. 

  • March 26, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Support farmers, but shops, factories will be open: Delhi traders' organisation

    The Chambers of Trade and Industry, a body representing traders in Delhi, on Thursday said shops and factories will remain open during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front representing farmer unions, has called for a "Bharat Bandh" on Friday. The protest at Delhi borders will complete four months on the day.

    "We discussed it with business owners and traders. Most of them said they support the demands of the farmers and the Centre should find a solution to the issue," CTI convenor Brijesh Goyal and chairman Subhash Khandelwal said in a statement. "However, most traders want to keep their business establishments open on Friday as they have been accruing losses due to coronavirus," it said. (PTI)

  • March 26, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

     Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Kisan Morcha appeals to citizens to make Bharat Bandh successful

    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has appealed to the citizens of the country to make the March 26 Bharat Bandh a complete success. According to a statement released by the SKM, farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for the last four months and instead of accepting their demands, the government is discrediting them completely.

    "We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata'," farmer leader Darshan Pal said. Farmers organized programmes across the country on Martyrdom Day on Tuesday. Read the full story here..

