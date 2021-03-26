Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers gather near national highways, key roads in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Four Shatabdi trains cancelled as protesters squat on tracks
Protesters squatted on railway tracks at 32 locations across Punjab and Haryana on Friday as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against agri laws, leading to disruption of rail traffic. A railway spokesperson said four Shatabdi trains have been cancelled and 31 other trains detained due to the protests. The 32 locations where train movement has been disrputed fall under the Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions of the railways.
"As of 9 am kisan agitators are sitting at 32 locations. Total 31 trains have been detained so far. Four Shatabdi trains have been cancelled," Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.