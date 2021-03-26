Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers gather near national highways, key roads in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

March 26, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

traffic are likely to be affected and markets may remain closed in parts of the country. The Kisan Morcha has appealed to protesting farmers to be peaceful and avoid conflict during the bandh. The Delhi Police has said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front representing farmer unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh today. According to the SKM, the nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country today, which marks four months of the farmer agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. Rail and road