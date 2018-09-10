Bharat Bandh LIVE: 300 Congress functionaries detained in Gujarat

300 Congress functionaries detained in Gujarat

Police in Gujarat have said that over 300 Congress functionaries were detained across the state, including state party chief Amit Chavda and Gujarat party in-charge Rajiv Satav from Lal Darwaja area, according to PTI.

Schools were shut in areas including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Mehsana and there were reports of Congress workers forcing petrol pumps to down shutters in some parts of the state.