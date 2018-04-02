App
Apr 02, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Bandh Highlights: 7 killed as protests turn violent; additional forces deployed

Live updates from the Bharat Bandh protests across the country, where SC/ST organisations are protesting against the Supreme Court's order diluting the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

  • Apr 02, 07:06 PM (IST)

    Thank you for joining us!

  • Apr 02, 06:58 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 06:54 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 06:42 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 06:42 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 06:28 PM (IST)

    At least seven people were killed in protests by Dalit community over SC/ST Act ruling by Supreme Court. Five were killed in Madhya Pradesh while one person each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh lost their lives

  • Apr 02, 06:22 PM (IST)

    Over 100 passenger and mail train services were today affected and two trains, including a Shatabdi, were short-terminated as protesters squatted on the tracks to enforce an all-India shutdown against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, officials said, adding that the routes were largely restored. "There were some incidents of gathering of agitators at Firozpur, Hapur, Moradabad, Ghaziabad yard (Gaushala), but there was no damage to railway property. Stray incidents of stone-pelting were reported from one or two places, but no passenger or railway personnel was hurt," Nitin Chowdhury, spokesperson, Northern Railways said, adding that the other trains were being run as and when the situation was brought under control by the civil administration. Protesters blocked rail and road traffic and resorted to violence in Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

  • Apr 02, 06:19 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 06:19 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 06:17 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 05:54 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 05:41 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 05:36 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 05:34 PM (IST)

    Normal life was disrupted in parts of Jharkhand. Majority of shops downed their shutters, anticipating violence. A truck was set ablaze allegedly by protesters on the outskirts of Jamshedpur early today, the police said. As many as 652 protesters were rounded up from various parts of the Steel City, said Sudhir Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, composite control room (CCR). Train services, however, remained unaffected by the bandh in the Tatanagar section of Chakradharpur division, railway sources said.

  • Apr 02, 05:31 PM (IST)

    The Delhi Assembly also discussed the issue in a calling attention motion today and both the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP members opposed the Supreme Court's decision on the legislation.

  • Apr 02, 05:29 PM (IST)

    The "fundamental intent" of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be preserved, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today and extended his Aam Aadmi Party's support to Dalit groups protesting against the alleged dilution of its provisions.

  • Apr 02, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Indo-Pakistan bus service, 'Sada-e-Sarhad', running between Delhi and Lahore, was also disrupted. The Lahore-bound bus was halted at Sirhind and the Delhi-bound bus at Amritsar, police said, adding these buses will proceed to their destinations later in the afternoon.

  • Apr 02, 05:13 PM (IST)

    Protest marches were taken out by Dalits in Jalandhar, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Kapurthala and Phagwara in Punjab, and at Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana as well as in Chandigarh. Markets wore a deserted look as shops and other commercial establishments remained closed and vehicles remained off the road, reported PTI

  • Apr 02, 05:09 PM (IST)

    Central forces including RAF and CAPFs have been sent to UP, MP and Punjab where most incidents of violence have been reported, added the MHA

  • Apr 02, 05:09 PM (IST)

    "We are constantly monitoring the situation. We have asked the states to take all preventive measures and maintain public order and ensure safety of lives of people and property," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

  • Apr 02, 05:05 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 04:21 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 04:18 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 04:15 PM (IST)

    "We are shocked and pained that some of my Dalit brothers and sisters have been killed and injured. We support their cause. I appeal for peace, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

  • Apr 02, 04:14 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 04:12 PM (IST)

     "The attitude of BJP is anti-Dalits. The protest is justified. I support the protest against the SC/ST Act," said BSP chief Mayawati.

  • Apr 02, 03:59 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Nearly 25-30 companies of additional forces have been deployed across Rajasthan, the police said. The authorities have also suspended mobile internet services and imposed section 144 in Barmer, Jalore, Sikar and Ahore following reports of violence there.
    Train movement in Alwar and Khairthal has been affected, he added.

  • Apr 02, 03:54 PM (IST)

    "The Centre made no attempt to ensure that the SC/ST Act is not diluted. During the NDA rule, atrocities have increased. Lynchings, discrimination became the order of the day. If there's a case against a member of the opposition, the AttorneyGeneral gets involved. But for a law as crucial as this, which affects 1/4th of the population, the Centre was least interested," says Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

  • Apr 02, 03:47 PM (IST)
