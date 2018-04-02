Bharat Bandh Highlights: 7 killed as protests turn violent; additional forces deployed

Over 100 passenger and mail train services were today affected and two trains, including a Shatabdi, were short-terminated as protesters squatted on the tracks to enforce an all-India shutdown against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, officials said, adding that the routes were largely restored. "There were some incidents of gathering of agitators at Firozpur, Hapur, Moradabad, Ghaziabad yard (Gaushala), but there was no damage to railway property. Stray incidents of stone-pelting were reported from one or two places, but no passenger or railway personnel was hurt," Nitin Chowdhury, spokesperson, Northern Railways said, adding that the other trains were being run as and when the situation was brought under control by the civil administration. Protesters blocked rail and road traffic and resorted to violence in Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.