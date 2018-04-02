Bharat Bandh Highlights: 7 killed as protests turn violent; additional forces deployed

Live now
Apr 02, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
At least seven people were killed in protests by Dalit community over SC/ST Act ruling by Supreme Court. Five were killed in Madhya Pradesh while one person each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh lost their lives
Over 100 passenger and mail train services were today affected and two trains, including a Shatabdi, were short-terminated as protesters squatted on the tracks to enforce an all-India shutdown against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, officials said, adding that the routes were largely restored. "There were some incidents of gathering of agitators at Firozpur, Hapur, Moradabad, Ghaziabad yard (Gaushala), but there was no damage to railway property. Stray incidents of stone-pelting were reported from one or two places, but no passenger or railway personnel was hurt," Nitin Chowdhury, spokesperson, Northern Railways said, adding that the other trains were being run as and when the situation was brought under control by the civil administration. Protesters blocked rail and road traffic and resorted to violence in Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.
Normal life was disrupted in parts of Jharkhand. Majority of shops downed their shutters, anticipating violence. A truck was set ablaze allegedly by protesters on the outskirts of Jamshedpur early today, the police said. As many as 652 protesters were rounded up from various parts of the Steel City, said Sudhir Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, composite control room (CCR). Train services, however, remained unaffected by the bandh in the Tatanagar section of Chakradharpur division, railway sources said.
The Delhi Assembly also discussed the issue in a calling attention motion today and both the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP members opposed the Supreme Court's decision on the legislation.
The "fundamental intent" of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be preserved, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today and extended his Aam Aadmi Party's support to Dalit groups protesting against the alleged dilution of its provisions.
Indo-Pakistan bus service, 'Sada-e-Sarhad', running between Delhi and Lahore, was also disrupted. The Lahore-bound bus was halted at Sirhind and the Delhi-bound bus at Amritsar, police said, adding these buses will proceed to their destinations later in the afternoon.
Protest marches were taken out by Dalits in Jalandhar, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Kapurthala and Phagwara in Punjab, and at Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana as well as in Chandigarh. Markets wore a deserted look as shops and other commercial establishments remained closed and vehicles remained off the road, reported PTI
Central forces including RAF and CAPFs have been sent to UP, MP and Punjab where most incidents of violence have been reported, added the MHA
"We are constantly monitoring the situation. We have asked the states to take all preventive measures and maintain public order and ensure safety of lives of people and property," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
"We are shocked and pained that some of my Dalit brothers and sisters have been killed and injured. We support their cause. I appeal for peace, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
"The attitude of BJP is anti-Dalits. The protest is justified. I support the protest against the SC/ST Act," said BSP chief Mayawati.
Nearly 25-30 companies of additional forces have been deployed across Rajasthan, the police said. The authorities have also suspended mobile internet services and imposed section 144 in Barmer, Jalore, Sikar and Ahore following reports of violence there.
Train movement in Alwar and Khairthal has been affected, he added.
"The Centre made no attempt to ensure that the SC/ST Act is not diluted. During the NDA rule, atrocities have increased. Lynchings, discrimination became the order of the day. If there's a case against a member of the opposition, the AttorneyGeneral gets involved. But for a law as crucial as this, which affects 1/4th of the population, the Centre was least interested," says Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.