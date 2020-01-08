Bharat Bandh: JEE Main to be held as per schedule, ICAR NET postponed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the JEE Main 2020 examinations will be conducted as per schedule on January 8, in spite of the nationwide strike called by central trade unions (CTUs) to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies, The Indian Express has reported.

The NTA has scheduled the Joint All India Entrance Examination for admission to engineering and medical courses between January 6 and 10.

In view of the strike, the central trade unions had written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging him to defer the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

In the letter, the CTUs stated that due to the proposed strike, there may be disruption of normal traffic movement as transport sector employees are also participating in it. The students appearing in the examination on January 8 may face problems in commuting, the unions said.

"We request you to please intervene in the matter appropriately so that the exam on January 8 is deferred to some other date to ensure that the examinees do not face any problem," the letter further read.

However, the NTA has not deferred the examination. “The JEE Main will be conducted as scheduled. We have informed stakeholders well in advance to be prepared for the same,” the director-general (DG) of NTA told the publication.

As the exam will now be held during the nationwide strike, students are advised to leave for the examination centre much in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

While NTA did not postpone JEE Main 2020, the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has postponed the ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET), which was also scheduled to be held on January 8, the report added.

Ten central trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September 2019 to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.