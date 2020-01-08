Bharat Bandh: Banking and transport services may be affected

Ten central trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on January 8 to protest against the government's policies, a move that might impact banking and transport services.

Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC in a joint statement said they expect "not less than 25 crore working people to join the strike".

Several banking unions will join the protests, due to which banking services such as deposits, withdrawal and cheque clearing are expected to be interrupted. Services at private banks will most likely be unaffected.

"The membership of our bank employees in unions participating in the strike is very few, so the impact of the strike on banks operation will be minimal," State Bank of India (SBI) said in a statement on January 3.

The trade unions are protesting against the current administration's labour policies, such as proposed privatisation of state-run firms. They claimed the Ministry of Labour had failed to assure them during the meeting on January 2.

"The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions," the joint statement added.

The government has asked public sector undertakings (PSUs) to discourage their staff from joining the Bharat Bandh, PTI reported.

Besides the trade unions, various sectoral independent federations and associations and close to 60 student organisations and elected office-bearers of some universities will be joining the strike.