Bharat Bandh: App-Based Cab Drivers Join Strike; Services In Delhi Likely To Be Hit

Delhi commuters may have a tough time on December 8 during the Bharat Bandh called by farmers, as taxi unions, including those that represent app-based cab drivers, have decided to join the strike against the Centre's recent farm laws. Representatives of various bus and taxi associations also visited the protesters at Singhu border to extend their support.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, comprising mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, said they will join the strike. "We have decided to support the Bharat Bandh and will not ply cabs,” Gill said, as per a TOI report.

In a statement, Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association, will join the strike on December 8.

Meanwhile, other unions have decided to continue normal service, citing loss of income. Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said that many "important" auto, taxi and last-mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike.

"We fully sympathise with the farmers struggle and support their demand. But the drivers of autos, taxis and Gramin Sewa and other last-mile vehicles are already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and can not afford to strike now," Soni said.

Chandu Chaurasia, vice president of Capital Driver Welfare Association, also said the demands of farmers need to be met by the government but it should not be achieved by causing inconvenience to ordinary people.