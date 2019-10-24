Bhandup West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhandup West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhandup West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Bhandup West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 55.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 52.44% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ashok Patil won this seat by a margin of 4772 votes, which was 2.89% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 165249 votes.