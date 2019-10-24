Bhandup West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhandup West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhandup West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Bhandup West constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Bhandup West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Bhandup West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Bhandup West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra under Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 55.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 52.44% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ashok Patil won this seat by a margin of 4772 votes, which was 2.89% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 165249 votes.Shishir Shinde won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 30943 votes. MNS polled 148779 votes, 45.91% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .