Bhandara fire: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to give Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased infants

As many as 10 infants were killed and seven rescued from the fire that erupted at a sick newborn care unit of the Bhandara District Hospital in the early hours of January 9.

PTI
January 13, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 10 infants who died in the fire at Bhandara district hospital last week.

During a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, the governor said the fire incident was hurtful, and directed the authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent such accidents in the future, a release stated.

Koshyari also visited the ward where the seven rescued babies were kept and met their mothers, the release said.

The governor announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from his discretionary grant to the families of 10 infants who lost their lives in the incident, it was stated.

The governor was accompanied by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Bhandara MP Sunil Mendhe and other officials for the visit.
#Bhagat Singh Koshyari #Bhandara Fire Tragedy #India #Maharashtra
first published: Jan 13, 2021 03:44 pm

