App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhagwat in Chhattisgarh to attend camp on issues of ST community

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will join the 'chintan shivir' (introspection camp) on issues pertaining to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat today arrived here to take part in the 'chintan shivir' (introspection camp) on issues pertaining to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the country.

The two-day camp, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a social welfare organisation which is an RSS affiliate, began today at an institute located on the city's outskirts.

Bhagwat, who reached here this morning, will hold deliberations on 'Bharat ki janjatiyon ki asmita aur astitva' (the pride and existence of the Scheduled Tribes of India), the programme'smedia incharge, Ashutosh Mandavi, said.

Nearly 140 thinkers and social leaders from ST community along with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram's national president Jagdeo Ram Oram are expected to take part in the discussions, he said.

This is Bhagwat's second visit this year to Chhattisgarh, where the Assembly polls are due by year-end.

He had earlier visited Raipur in January and addressed a public meeting here.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 03:38 pm

tags #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.