Bhagwat in Chhattisgarh to attend camp on issues of ST community

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat today arrived here to take part in the 'chintan shivir' (introspection camp) on issues pertaining to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the country.

The two-day camp, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a social welfare organisation which is an RSS affiliate, began today at an institute located on the city's outskirts.

Bhagwat, who reached here this morning, will hold deliberations on 'Bharat ki janjatiyon ki asmita aur astitva' (the pride and existence of the Scheduled Tribes of India), the programme'smedia incharge, Ashutosh Mandavi, said.

Nearly 140 thinkers and social leaders from ST community along with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram's national president Jagdeo Ram Oram are expected to take part in the discussions, he said.

This is Bhagwat's second visit this year to Chhattisgarh, where the Assembly polls are due by year-end.

He had earlier visited Raipur in January and addressed a public meeting here.