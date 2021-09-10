MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bhabhanipur by-polls: Mamata Banerjee files nomination papers to seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPI-M has put forward Srijib Biswas against Banerjee. Congress is not fielding any candidate.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination for by-polls to Bhabhanipur seat (Image: ANI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination for by-polls to Bhabhanipur seat (Image: ANI)


West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has filed her nomination for the by-polls to the Bhabhanipur seat on September 10.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPI-M has put forward Srijib Biswas against Banerjee, ANI reported.

As per reports the Congress is not fielding any candidate from the seat and is backing Banerjee instead.

Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly Elections from the Nandigram constituency, will have to become an elected representative of the people by November 5 to retain her post.

Close

Related stories

The Election Commission of India on September 4 announced that by-polls will be conducted in one assembly constituency of Odisha and three assembly constituencies in West Bengal on September 30.

Along with Bhabhanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj are the other state constituencies. Results of the by-elections will be declared on October 3.

While by-polls will be held in Jangipur and Samserganj as they could not go to polls during the assembly elections due to the death of candidates at the campaign stage, the Bhabanipur seat was vacated voluntarily by Trinamool leader Sovan Chatterjee to make way for the party chief.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bhabhanipur constituency #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal
first published: Sep 10, 2021 02:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.