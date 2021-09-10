Bhabhanipur by-polls: Mamata Banerjee files nomination papers to seat

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination for by-polls to Bhabhanipur seat (Image: ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has filed her nomination for the by-polls to the Bhabhanipur seat on September 10.



#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination for by-polls to Bhabhanipur seat

BJP and CPI-M have fielded Priyanka Tibrewal and Srijib Biswas respectively against the CM pic.twitter.com/LSvB1Zdfyk September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPI-M has put forward Srijib Biswas against Banerjee, ANI reported.

As per reports the Congress is not fielding any candidate from the seat and is backing Banerjee instead.

Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly Elections from the Nandigram constituency, will have to become an elected representative of the people by November 5 to retain her post.

The Election Commission of India on September 4 announced that by-polls will be conducted in one assembly constituency of Odisha and three assembly constituencies in West Bengal on September 30.

Along with Bhabhanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj are the other state constituencies. Results of the by-elections will be declared on October 3.

While by-polls will be held in Jangipur and Samserganj as they could not go to polls during the assembly elections due to the death of candidates at the campaign stage, the Bhabanipur seat was vacated voluntarily by Trinamool leader Sovan Chatterjee to make way for the party chief.