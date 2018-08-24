App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beware! Don't accept a friend request from Gary Patrick

The man had promised to give her expensive gifts and stole her money using delivery and customs charges as the pretext

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

In yet another case of social media platform Facebook acting as a convenient platform for fraudsters, a 37-year-old-woman in Gurugram, was cheated of Rs 1.34 lakh by a Facebook friend. The man, according to Menka Tyagi, had promised to give her expensive gifts and stole her money using delivery and customs charges as the pretext.

As reported by The Times of India, around a year ago, Tyagi accepted a friend request from Gary Patrick from UK. The friendship turned into a deeper relationship and on the pretext of giving her a Christmas gift, the man duped her on the pretext of delivery and custom charges.

According to Tyagi, Gary offered to send her a Christmas gift on December 9, 2017, and convinced her to pay for delivery and customs charges. I thought I will have to pay 2500-3000 but the courier man asked me for Rs.19,500 and I transferred the amount to the account provided by the courier company but then they said that packet contained pounds and I have to pay a penalty of Rs. 55,000. I again transferred the amount, but the company said the gift money would be sent after she paid conversion charges of Rs. 65,000, which she paid.

However, she got no money or packet and was asked for money by Courier Company for violation of Foreign exchange management Act. On the other side, Gary also stopped responding to her calls and emails. She finally registered a complaint with the cyber cell and a case has been registered under IPC sections 406 (cheating), 419 (Cheats by impersonation), 420(Cheating), and section 66(sends by any means of a computer resource) of IT Act.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 07:48 pm

tags #Facebook #Gurugram #Trending News

