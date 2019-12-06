Better late than never, says Jaya Bachchan on Telangana encounter

Reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises, Bachchan said: "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye.. (Better late than never)".
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday described as "long due" the encounter of the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.
She had earlier in Parliament advocated for the lynching of rapists.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 12:42 pm