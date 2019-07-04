App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Better guidelines needed for career framework of teachers in higher education sector: Sharda University's Prashant Gupta

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Gupta said that there is a need to simplify the process of running educational institutes.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

There is a need to look at the actual budget spending on education, Currently, there is no clear picture whether the money is being utilised or not, feels Prashant Gupta, Executive Director of Sharda Group of Institutions.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Gupta said that there is a need to simplify the process of running educational institutes. He said there are no statistics on ease of business in NGOs and Not-for-profit companies. In the education sector, one needs to get approvals from different bodies and ministries.

Recently, FICCI recommended providing aid to Indian institutions to help set up campuses overseas. Gupta said there is huge potential in setting up overseas campuses of Indian institutions. The government could aid in getting the initial funding for setting up these institutions.

One of the biggest challenges is the career framework for teachers. The timeline for becoming an assistant professor takes at least 10 years. This, however, seems archaic given that technology has enhanced the pace of learning. When a teacher is capable of getting the requisite papers published in the 4 years, why is there a need to wait for another 6 years to acquire the status of a professor?

While speaking on the issue of unemployment and lack of skilled workforce, he stated that states need to have better checks in place to ensure only deserving students pass grades to ensure a better pool of students in higher education. "80 percent of engineers are under-skilled even when they have degrees," said Gupta.

Gupta also suggests setting up of community colleges and vocational institutes to train workforce for blue collar jobs.

He also feels the government should provide incentives for startups to use universities as incubation centres so that research and industry may be brought closer together. At present, there is a trust deficit between the industry and the institutes and such a move may encourage such collaborations.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 07:40 pm

