you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Better discuss if surgical strikes changed anything on ground: Omar Abdullah



PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said nothing could be gained by debating if surgical strikes against militants' camps in PoK took place or not but what needed to be pondered was if it changed anything on ground.

"There is nothing to be gained from debating whether the #SurgicalStrikes took place. What we should be objectively discussing is what the strikes changed on the ground," Omar wrote on his Twitter handle.

He was reacting to surfacing of a fresh video purportedly of surgical strikes carried out by the Army against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on 29 September 2016, 11 days after a deadly militant attack on an Army base in Uri sector of Kashmir which had left 19 jawans dead and several others injured.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Omar Abdullah #surgical strikes

