Mar 05, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEST plans hybrid electric AC buses to ease commuting to BKC; Here's what it would cost

The buses can be easily boarded by disabled people as they have lower doors and ramps

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon, the daily commute to Mumbai’s business district Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will be more comfortable as 20 hybrid-electric air conditioned buses are likely to be launched by mid-March. These buses will run on the stretch between Bandra and Sion stations via BKC, which will cater to thousands of office goers and others commuting on the route.

The regional transport office (RTO) has registered and certified 32-seater Tata Starbus hybrid electric AC buses as technically fit to ply. These buses have been handed over to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which will ask BEST to introduce them to the public in the mid of March, said a Times of India report quoting a senior MMRDA official. MMRDA owns the buses, while BEST holds the stage carriage permit to ply them.

The minimum fare of the bus service will be Rs 15 and maximum will be Rs 25. However, the fares will increase after bus fare hike, which was cleared by BMC on Saturday, comes into effect. It will increase the minimum fare to Rs 20, says the report.

BEST is ready to launch the service. It has trained the drivers and conductors to operate these buses, a BEST official told TOI.

related news

The buses run on diesel and electric power. They are economically viable with improved 25-30 percent fuel savings and ability to run on only electric mode for 30-35 percent of the total travel distance, said an MMRDA official.

The buses have been designed to give enhanced experience to commuters. All the buses have a wide passageway for free movement along with CCTV cameras, wi-fi hotspot, mobile phone charging points and stop buttons to be used in case of any emergency.

The buses can be easily boarded by disabled people as they have lower doors and ramps that can be used by them.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

