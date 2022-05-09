Bengaluru water cut: Supply to remain disrupted from 3 am to 9 pm today for CWSS stage III areas

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has notified the residents of the CWSS Stage III area of an 18-hour water from between 3 am to 9 pm on May 9. The supply will be cut to repair a leak in the main pipeline of a new 300 MLD water treatment plant, the authority said in its notice.

“Leakage was observed near the Y-Joint of existing CWSS stage III gravity main pipeline and the new inlet pipeline 2000mm dia connecting the inlet butterfly valve chamber of the new 300 MLD plant. Hence, water supply will be disrupted for the below mentioned areas of CWSS stage III on 09-05-2022 from 03:00 am to 09:00 pm,” it stated.

The areas that affected in south and central Bengaluru are:

Gandhinagar, Kumarapark East, Vasanthanagar, High grounds, Sampangiramnagar, CKC Garden, KS Garden, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road from 1st to 4th cross, Lalbagh Road, Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Ward, Cubbonpete, Nagarthapete, Kumbarapete, Cottonpete, Chikpete, Bakshi Garden, Bharathinagara, St Johns Road, Haines Road, Narayana Pillai Street, Sangam Road, Kamraj Road, Veerapillai Street, Infantry Road, Shivajinagar, Lavelle Road, Frazer town s/stn area – Byadarahalli, Williams Town, Sindhi Colony, NC Colony, Coles Road, Machalibetta s/stn area –coxtown, Doddigunta, Jeevanahlli, Vivekanand Nagar, Huctins Road, Devis Road, Cook Town, Old Byappanahalli, Nagayyanapalya, Sathyanagar, Maruthisevanagar, Pillanna garden-1 s/stn area – Muslim colony, Kushal Nagar , P&T colony, Muneshwara Nagar, DJ halli, Pillanna Garden – 2 s/stn area, KG halli, Nagawara, Samadha Nagar, Pillanna garden – 1st, 2nd, 3rd stage, New Bagalur, Old Bagalur, Lingarajpura, Chamarajpet, Bank Colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Gavipuram, Hanumanthnagara, Girinagar, Bytarayanapura, Raghavendra Block, Avalahalli, Muneshwara Block, Kalidas Layout, Srinagar, BSK 1st Stage, Yeshwanthapur (part), Malleshwaram, Kumarapark, Jayamahal, Sheshadripuram, Nandidurga Road Extension, JC Nagar, Sadashivanagar, Palace Guttahalli, BEL Road (PART), Sanjayanagar, Dollars Colony, RMV Extension, Geddalahalli, Boopasandra, Kavalbyrasandra, Ganganagara, RT Nagar, Manorayanapalya, Anandanagar, V Nagenahalli, Shampura, Sultanpalya, Shanthala Nagara, Ashok Nagara, MG Road, Brigade Road, Part of HAL 2nd stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar 2nd stage, Lakshmipuram, Kadiraiahnapalya, Kalahalli, Andhra Colony, LBS Nagar, LIC Colony, HAL 3rd stage, Jeevanbhimanagar, Kodihalli, Hanumanthappa Layout, Bazaar Street, Ulsoor, MV Garden, Murphy Town, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Gowthampura, Deenabandhunagara, Janakiram Layout, Siddaramappa Garden and surrounding areas.