Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru Violence: Police arrest Congress MLA's Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s nephew accused of sharing 'derogatory' social media post

A large number of people gathered near Congress MLA Srinivasa Murthy's residence and vandalised it and damaged the vehicles parked there.

Moneycontrol News
Image: CNNNews18
Image: CNNNews18

Bengaluru Police have arrested Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s nephew Naveen for sharing a “derogatory” post on social media purportedly on a communal issue that triggered violence late night on August 11.

“Accused Naveen arrested for sharing derogatory posts on social media,” reported news agency ANI citing Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

A large number of people gathered near MLA Srinivasa Murthy's residence and vandalised it and damaged the vehicles parked there.

The mob then targeted the police station and damaged vehicles believing that the police had kept the accused detained there, they said.

After learning about the incident, the Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had rushed to the spot.

The Police arrested 110 people in connection with the violence, in which two people lost their lives and around 60 police personnel, including an Additional Commissioner of Police, sustained injuries in Karnataka’s capital, said the report.

The two people died in police firing and one injured shifted to a hospital, Pant was quoted as saying.

Restrictions under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) imposed in Bengaluru and curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of the city, said Pant.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 07:56 am

