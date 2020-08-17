Bengaluru violence: Karnataka to invoke UAPA, Goonda Act against culprits

The state has also decided to recover the costs from the culprits after assessing the damage caused to public and private property in the violent incident.
The Karnataka government has initiated 'stringent action' against those accused of resorting to violence in some parts of Bengaluru on August 11 night. Going the Delhi Police way, the state has invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against people who were allegedly involved in the incident, and will also resort to the Goonda Act, if need be.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act. A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted."
