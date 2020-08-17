172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bengaluru-violence-karnataka-to-invoke-uapa-goonda-act-against-culprits-5718121.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru violence: Karnataka to invoke UAPA, Goonda Act against culprits

The state has also decided to recover the costs from the culprits after assessing the damage caused to public and private property in the violent incident.

Moneycontrol News
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

The Karnataka government has initiated 'stringent action' against those accused of resorting to violence in some parts of Bengaluru on August 11 night. Going the Delhi Police way, the state has invoked the  Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against people who were allegedly involved in the incident, and will also resort to the Goonda Act, if need be.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act. A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted."

The state has also decided to recover the costs from the culprits after assessing the damage caused to public and private property in the violent incident.

On August 11 night, violence broke out in DJ Halli and adjoining areas in east Bengaluru over an allegedly inflammatory Facebook post against Islam. Three died in the incident and three others were injured after the police fired on the mob. As many as 2,000 people were on the streets vandalising and setting property afire.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Bengaluru violence #BS Yediyurappa #India #Karnataka #Politics

