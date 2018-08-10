App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 05:13 PM IST

Bengaluru to organise National Anthem Awareness Campaign on Independence Day

The lyrics of the National Anthem will be distributed in Kannada and English, and the people will be educated on the importance of the anthem.

Representative image
Representative image


Indira Foundation and Rashtrageete Jagruti Abhiyana Samiti are organising a National Anthem Awareness Campaign on August 15 to teach people the right pronunciation when singing the National Anthem this Independence Day.

Former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge Justice Santosh Hegde will lead the campaign in Bengaluru. The event will start from New Baldwin School grounds, Hegganahalli at 7 30 am.

As reported by Deccan Herald, the event will include a specially designed chariot for the occasion which will be used for a procession, to be attended by noted musicians, folk artists and volunteers.

The chariot will cover a distance of 40 kilometres and stop at 72 junctions in T.Dasarahalli Assembly in Bengaluru.

Renowned musician Hamsalekha will hoist the tri-colour flag before launching the chariot.

The lyrics of the anthem will be distributed in Kannada and English. The event is expected to welcome 5,000 people with the help of over 200 volunteers.

All pro-Kannada organisations have extended their support to this initiative along with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and Peenya industries. Also, organisations from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have come forward to extend it to the national level.

Expressing his concerns and a need for such a campaign, noted litterateur and professor Doddarange Gowda said, “Though people sing the National Anthem, many don’t even know the lyrics properly. Hence we shall distribute the lyrics of the National Anthem in bi-lingual scripts," adding that the local people would be educated on the importance of the National Anthem.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 05:13 pm

