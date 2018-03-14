Bengaluru to get 10,000 AI-powered CCTVs to ensure women safety

To ensure women's safety, Bengaluru is set to install 10,000 Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV cameras across the state, reported The New Indian Express.

The Union ministry for women and child development has approved Rs 667 crore for the State from the Nirbhaya fund, which was set up following an announcement in the 2013 Union Budget after a Delhi girl was brutally gangraped on December 16, 2012.

The cameras powered with AI will be installed at 4,522 junctions in the city and on the main roads, covering a distance of 2,714 km, according to the proposal made by city authorities ‘Suraksha Mitra’.

The AI-powered cameras will be able to observe and predict as well as react to people who display odd behaviour. To recognise such behaviours, the AI system will observe and learn human behaviour over a period of time.

The cameras are equipped with ‘Smart Eyes’, developed by POLSEC called Kinetic for security (KFS), that would help AI to predict and react to people with odd behaviour.

The system will be able to mark and report a drastic increase in number of people instantly based on its previous observations on the number of people who cross a particular street every day at a particular hour, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wrote in its proposal.

"These proposals have been sanctioned for a period of three years on a cost sharing basis of 60:40 ratio with states," a senior official of the ministry of women and child development told the paper.

Other proposals include surveillance at public places, placement of NGO volunteers at women’s helpdesk in police stations, critical care response units at leading hospitals, women police outposts and the creation of safety islands at vulnerable places.

Bengaluru is among the eight cities of the country which have been selected for the ‘safe city’ plan focusing on women security. Other selected cities include Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

The Nirbhaya fund is created to support initiatives by the government and NGOs working towards protecting the dignity and ensuring safety of women in India.

In the past three years, Bengaluru, has seen an increase in crime against women. In 2017, 2,623 crimes were reported against women which included rape (133), molestation (976), insulting the modesty of women (106), dowry deaths (48), cruelty by husband or relatives of husband (491), immoral trafficking act (139), indecent representation of women (prohibition) act (0) and dowry prohibition act (730), according to Bengaluru City Police.

In 2016, crimes were reported against women was 2,345 cases and 2,370 cases in 2015.