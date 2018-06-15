Bengaluru techie rides horse to his last day in office - to protest city traffic

A Bengaluru engineer thought of a novel idea to register his protest against the infamous traffic jams in the city—he rode a horse to his “last day” to the office.

Roopesh Kumar Verma who originally hails from Rajasthan chose to ride a white horse to his office in the Embassy Golf Links campus on Intermediate Ring Road in complete formals. A placard attached to the horse read: Last working day as a software engineer.

Verma has become a mini internet sensation since and videos and pictures of him have been shared extensively on social media platforms. “I am from a middle-class family. This kind of social media attention is hard to digest. I never expected this,” he said talking to News18.

“I have been staying in Bengaluru for the past eight years and I am fed up with the bottlenecks and air pollution. Bengaluru is overcrowded and too many vehicles on the road lead to traffic jams every day. In fact, I learnt horse riding because of the traffic headache.”

Verma attributes immense pressure, lack of unions and concerns for the country as his reasons to quit his job. “I have concerns for my country. Most of the techies are working for MNCs, making them rich. Instead of that, like-minded software engineers should gather and start their own venture,” he said.

“The situation of software engineers in today’s competitive world is disastrous. Those who ride auto-rickshaws and trucks have their own union to raise their voice but software engineers have no unions or organisation. The big companies never care for their employees. We always work under immense pressure,” he added.

Verma said that he was in touch with like-minded techies and soon start his own venture.