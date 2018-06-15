App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru techie rides horse to his last day in office - to protest city traffic

Roopesh Kumar Verma who originally hails from Rajasthan chose to ride a white horse to his office in the Embassy Golf Links campus on Intermediate Ring Road in complete formals

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Bengaluru engineer thought of a novel idea to register his protest against the infamous traffic jams in the city—he rode a horse to his “last day” to the office.

Roopesh Kumar Verma who originally hails from Rajasthan chose to ride a white horse to his office in the Embassy Golf Links campus on Intermediate Ring Road in complete formals. A placard attached to the horse read: Last working day as a software engineer.

Verma has become a mini internet sensation since and videos and pictures of him have been shared extensively on social media platforms. “I am from a middle-class family. This kind of social media attention is hard to digest. I never expected this,” he said talking to News18.

“I have been staying in Bengaluru for the past eight years and I am fed up with the bottlenecks and air pollution. Bengaluru is overcrowded and too many vehicles on the road lead to traffic jams every day. In fact, I learnt horse riding because of the traffic headache.”

related news

Verma attributes immense pressure, lack of unions and concerns for the country as his reasons to quit his job. “I have concerns for my country. Most of the techies are working for MNCs, making them rich. Instead of that, like-minded software engineers should gather and start their own venture,” he said.

 

“The situation of software engineers in today’s competitive world is disastrous. Those who ride auto-rickshaws and trucks have their own union to raise their voice but software engineers have no unions or organisation. The big companies never care for their employees. We always work under immense pressure,” he added.

Also Read: Labour union accuses Tech Mahindra of layoffs, unfair termination

Verma said that he was in touch with like-minded techies and soon start his own venture.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 05:38 pm

tags #Bengaluru #India #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.