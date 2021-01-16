MARKET NEWS

Bengaluru Police seize bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from hacker: Report

The accused hacked into three bitcoin exchanges and ten poker websites by using three types of malware.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
The Bengaluru Police said on January 15 that it seized bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a 25-year old hacker. Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil told The Indian Express that the accused, Shri Krishna, is a software engineer and a resident of Jayanagar in Bengaluru.

"We have recovered 31 bitcoins from Krishna, which is worth Rs 9 crore. Along with other accused – Suneesh Hegde, Prasad Shetty, Sujay, Hemanth Mudappa, and Robin Khandelwal – Krishna hacked into various international poker sites, stole data and used it in their gaming sites. We shared all information with the companies concerned, through Interpol," the newspaper quoted Patil as saying.

Krishna and his friends also used bitcoins to stay in hotels and resorts, Patil said.

Patil said that the hacker was arrested in November 2020 for sourcing drugs through the darknet using bitcoins.

Krishna was also booked for stealing Rs 11 crore from the Karnataka government's e-procurement portal in August 2019, the news report suggests.

According to the report, Krishna and his five friends also hacked into three bitcoin exchanges and ten poker websites by using three types of malware.

They also hacked into YFI coin (Yearn Finance) Ethereum sites in various countries through a similar method.
TAGS: #Bengaluru #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #India
first published: Jan 16, 2021 08:40 am

