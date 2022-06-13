 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru police detains Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant at a rave party

Jun 13, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Siddhanth is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, Bengaluru Police said.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained on June 12 during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel.

Siddhanth is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, the Bengaluru Police said.

Cops sent the samples of 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs. Siddhanth Kapoor's sample was among six that returned positive.

Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station, according to the Dr. Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City said.

The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

first published: Jun 13, 2022 09:50 am
