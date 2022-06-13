Bengaluru police detains Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant at a rave party

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained on June 12 during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel.

Siddhanth is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, the Bengaluru Police said.



Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/UuHZKMzUH0

— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Cops sent the samples of 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs. Siddhanth Kapoor's sample was among six that returned positive.

Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station, according to the Dr. Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City said.

The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.