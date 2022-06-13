English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Bengaluru police detains Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant at a rave party

    Siddhanth is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, Bengaluru Police said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained on June 12 during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel.

    Siddhanth is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, the Bengaluru Police said.

    Cops sent the samples of 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs. Siddhanth Kapoor's sample was among six that returned positive.

    Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station, according to the Dr. Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City said.

    Close
    The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #rave party #Shakti Kapoor #Shraddha Kappor #Siddhant kapoor
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 09:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.