Bengaluru Metro resumes operations from today

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd resumes its services from today in a phased manner, after remaining suspended for almost 6 months in view of national lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

The first run starts on the Purple Line from today, while the trains on Green Line will operate from September 9. In the Purple Line, the trains will run for six hours In the Purple Line, the trains will run for six hours till September 10 only during the peak hours — three hours inthe morning from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

In the Green Line, the trains will operate for two days only during peak hours — three hours in the morning and three in the evening. From September 11 onwards, the trains will ply on both the lines from 7 am to 9 pm.

"The number of commuters allowed in each train is limited to 400 passengers to ensure social distancing norms,” a BMRCL official said.official said.

According to BMRCL, the dwell time in each station will be 60 seconds so that passengers shall maintain social distancing while boarding and deboarding.

At the Kempe Gowda interchange station, the dwell time will be 75 seconds. Gates will not be opened in stations coming under the containment zones, it said.

The Metro Rail has also made it clear that all passengers will have to use smart cards as token tickets will not be sold. No card recharge will be done at the stations.

Instead, the passengers will have to top up their cards using the BMRCL’s mobile application. In place of card readers at the entry and exit points, there will be flash readers.

Metro Rail authorities noted that the BMRCL incurred huge loss to the tune of crores of rupees during the lockdown.