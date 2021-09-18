Bengaluru Metro extends hours, to operate from 6 am to 10 pm from today

Bengaluru metro (Image: Pbhattiprolu/Wikimedia Commons)

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has extended the hours of its service as more people return to schools and offices with the easing of cooronavirus restrictions.

News18.com reported that starting September 18, trains run from 6 am to 10 pm. The last trains will leave terminal stations at 9.30 pm throughout the week.

BMRCL has also increased the frequency of trains on the Purple Line and Green Line from September 18. Trains will operate every five minutes during peak hours and up to every 10 in non-peak hours.

"There will be train services every 10 minutes from Silk Institute and Kengeri stations throughout the day," News18.com quoted an official as saying.

The frequency of metro services might be affected on weekends and holidays.

Passengers are expected to continue following COVID-related precautions, including wearing masks, social distancing, and practising hand hygiene.

Karnataka registered 1,003 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on September 17. Bengaluru Urban recorded 31o fresh cases and six deaths. The number of active cases in the district rose to 7,456, while 276 people were discharged from hospital.