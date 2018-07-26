App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru matrimony ad blasted on social media for being sexist, elitist

The advertisement, printed in a newspaper in Bengaluru, has been hurled for its "classism," "elitism," "regressiveness" and "sexism."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A front-page advertisement by Young Achievers Matrimony (YAM), calling for registrations for a matrimony meet on August 12, has invited some harsh reaction on social media with netizens slamming them with labels like 'sexist', 'elitist' and 'regressive'.

In what can also be termed as an exclusive ‘swayamvar’ setting for the flamboyantly ‘ultra-rich,’ The Grand National Young Achiever’s Matrimony Meet, as the advertisement said, only invites young achievers, who are ‘successful entrepreneurs, eminent professionals (IAS/IPS, IRS, scientists, and so on).

A social media user wrote,"There's no way one thing can be sexist, casteist, elitist, and offensive to literally everyone all at the same time. Young Achievers Matrimony: Hold my beer."

If this was not enough, one specific requirement - "beautiful girl". in the ad drew the ire of the people all across the board.

The advertisement, given by a company, claiming themselves as being the “best in the business” of elite matchmaking, is weird on so many levels that the social media had a field day ripping into it.

A miffed Twitter user said, "So apparently, being "beautiful" classifies as a "young achiever". There is always a bias towards girls (in matrimony industry) - but explicitly mentioning it like this - WEIRD & STUPID."
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

