Bengaluru International Airport pressured to withdraw user fee on passengers

The Bengaluru Political Action Committee (B.PAC) is pressuring the city's airport authorities to withdraw a user fee levied on passengers that is used to fund its infrastructure projects.

A report by The Economic Times, quoted managing trustee of B.PAC Revathy Ashok as saying that Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) has earned 50 percent profit in the last financial year, which could be in part due to the user development fee (UDF) charged to passengers. B.PAC also demanded the UDF to be scrapped.

BIAL collected close to Rs 1,212 crore as a user development fee (UDF) in the last two financial years, which is at least 30 percent more than their traffic projections.

The report stated that the Karnataka government supports BIAL's UDF levy. It quoted Sandeep Dave, additional chief secretary of the Infrastructure Development Department, who wrote to Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) saying that any excess revenues generated from the UDF could be used to mitigate future tariff spikes and shocks.

The report stated that BIAL would use the money for expanding the airport's infrastructure. It is operating at its peak capacity of 25 million passengers per year and is aiming to double the figure within the next four years.

The report quoted a BIAL spokesperson saying that the projects include a new runway, a second terminal and other supporting infrastructure that would cost up to Rs 12,000 crore.

BIAL also proposed the construction of a 2.76 km tunnel that sought to improve accessibility to the airport to the eastern region of Bengaluru.