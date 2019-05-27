App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Bengaluru, Gurugram among top 5 preferred locations in APAC for tech firms: Report

The report by property consultant CBRE said technology companies continue to fuel office demand in the APAC region, despite absence of any principal city or cluster of the same status as Silicon Valley. Technology sector accounted for 23 per cent of total leasing activity in 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bengaluru and Gurugram are among the top 5 preferred destinations in Asia Pacific to set up offices by technology companies because of better business conditions as well as availability of engineers and real estate for growth, according to a report.

The report by property consultant CBRE said technology companies continue to fuel office demand in the APAC region, despite absence of any principal city or cluster of the same status as Silicon Valley. Technology sector accounted for 23 per cent of total leasing activity in 2018.

The study has ranked 15 cities of Asia Pacific in three categories based on their performance with regard to business conditions, innovation environment, and cost and availability.

Business conditions and innovation environment were each given a weightage of 40 per cent while cost, a relatively less important consideration for tech firms, was given 20 per cent weightage.

related news

"Leading cities are Beijing, Bengaluru, Shanghai, Singapore and Gurugram. These cities score highly in terms of business conditions and innovation environment, as well as providing costs and availability that are supportive for business growth," the report said.

These cities are preferred destinations for a wide range of traditional and new tech companies seeking to establish a base of operations in Asia Pacific.

Hyderabad figures in the list of five competent cities along with Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul. These cities already host tech industry sub-sectors and demonstrate solid performance across most categories.

Five 'supplement cities' are Hong Kong, Hsinchu, Sydney, Taipei and Auckland. These cities rate favourably on certain important aspects, but their most appropriate role is to serve as host for specific functions to complement larger hubs elsewhere in the region.

"India is home to an increasing number of tech unicorns and Asia Pacific is increasingly defined as the region leading in the rapid adoption of disruptive technology.

"However, there is still room for growth in terms of identifying locations where business conditions, innovation and talent come together to form a globally competitive digital hub," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, of CBRE India.

Magazine, who also heads South East Asia, Middle East and Africa business, said improved access to incubator and accelerator programmes and a vast pool of skilled IT talent based in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru have supported the cultivation of new ideas.

The observations were made in CBRE's latest report titled 'Programming Asia Pacific's Tech Cities as Global Tech Hubs',

"Asia Pacific is home to 8.4 million Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) graduates, out of which 30 per cent are in India, which is huge," he added.
First Published on May 27, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn’s is overseeing the la ...

Veeru Devgan no more: From going to prison at 14 to being the greatest ...

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan no more

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s fath ...

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Mahesh Manjreka ...

Provide Names of Big Loan Defaulters: CIC to RBI

FCA and Renault Pondering Over Possible Partnership

Is Salman Khan Working in Biopic Based on a BSF Soldier?

Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics

Officials: Taliban Attacks Kill 10 Afghan Troops, Four Police Official ...

Knives Out in RJD: Party MLA Demands Tejashwi' Yadav's Resignation Fro ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mark Wood Cleared For England's World Cup Opener

Confident of Timely Payment of Salary for May: BSNL Chief

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

Prem Singh Tamang, aka PS Golay, sworn in as Sikkim CM: SKM chief was ...

Fear of wrath of upper caste makes dreams of Dalit grooms to ride a ma ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

NBFC mess: Why India’s problematic shadow banks need an Asset Qualit ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.