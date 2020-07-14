Bengaluru goes into week-long lockdown from 8 pm: What is allowed, what is not

Bengaluru urban and rural districts will go under a week-long lockdown from 8 pm on July 14 to check rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka capital.

With a spike in the novel coronavirus infections, the state government on July 11 had announced complete lockdown in the two districts from July 14 night to 5 am on July 22.

COVID-19 infections in Karnataka has breached the 40,000-mark as the state reported 2,738 fresh cases and 73 related fatalities on July 13, taking the death toll to 757, according to the health department.

Out of 2,738 fresh infections reported, a whopping 1,315 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone, while 43 of the 73 reported deaths were from the state capital. The mortality rate in the state is 1.82 percent and 1.63 percent in Bengaluru.

Here’s a list of what is allowed and what is not during the week-long coronavirus-enforced lockdown:

> Shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm.

> Hotels and restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away or home delivery of food items only.

> Home delivery of essential items will be allowed, aiming at minimising the movement of individuals outside their homes.

> All places of worship shall be closed to the public, and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

> Opening of theatres, malls, bars, gyms, swimming pools is not permitted.

> Public transportation services will remain suspended during the period, which include buses (KSRTC, BMTC, Private), Metro rail services, Taxis (including auto-rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except those hired for an emergency.

> Only flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the Lockdown period and the tickets shall serve as passes for movement of the passengers.

> The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities. Such movement is allowed through registration/obtaining valid pass through Seva Sindhu portal.

> Most government offices will be closed except those providing essential services and engaged in COVID-19 works, while Secretariat Offices in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha will work with 50 percent strength.

> Construction activities can be allowed in projects where workers are available on site.

(With inputs from PTI)