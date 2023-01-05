 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March next year: Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

The 285.3 km four-lane project will help save travel time, Gadkari told reporters after inspecting the project at Vadaganahalli near Hoskote on the city outskirts.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the new greenfield project- Bengaluru to Chennai Expressway at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore will be ready by March 2024.

This will also help avoid delay in passing through major towns and congested areas, the Minister added.

"This Bharatmala project in Karnataka covering 71.7 km will cost Rs 5,069 crore," Gadkari said.

"By making this road we will reduce the logistic costs. Already 231 km construction is underway. By March, 2024 we want to complete this project," he added.

Gadkari said there is a forest land involved in this project regarding which he has spoken to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for all clearances.