English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Bengaluru airport's shuttle bus hits pillar, 10 people injured

    The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

    PTI
    June 18, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST
    Kempegowda International Airport

    Kempegowda International Airport

    Ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru crashed into a pillar early on Sunday, airport authorities said.

    The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

    So far five people were discharged, they said.

    "On June 18, 2023 at approximately 5.15 AM, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of the BLR airport collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road, resulting in minor injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 crew) in the bus. The injured have been taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment," the BIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

    "AISATS operates the shuttle services at the airport as per the service contract awarded to them by BIAL. We are working with the operator to investigate the matter and will take all necessary mitigating measures as per the agreement." he said.

    Related stories

    Investigation is on, the spokesperson added.

    Meanwhile, AISATS issued a statement regretting the incident.

    "We deeply regret the incident involving a shuttle bus carrying 15 passengers and 2 staff members that collided with a pole while operating between Terminals 1 and 2 at BLR Airport." "While six passengers were hospitalized for minor injuries to ensure they receive the best care, the remaining passengers continued to their respective destinations after undergoing a thorough inspection by the medical team," the operator said.

    "The well-being and safety of our passengers and staff are our top priorities. We have extended all support to the authorities for further investigations," it added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bengaluru airport #Bengaluru airport shuttle bus accident #Kempegowda International Airport
    first published: Jun 18, 2023 07:52 pm