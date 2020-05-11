App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengaluru airport voted as best regional airport in India & Central Asia

For an 11-year old airport, it's a remarkable achievement, said MD and CEO of BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited), Hari K Marar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport said on Monday it was voted by customers as the best regional airport in India & Central Asia for the third time in four years at the 2020 World Airport Awards.

For an 11-year old airport, it's a remarkable achievement, said MD and CEO of BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited), Hari K Marar.

"This award reaffirms our commitment to provide a world-class experience for our travelers at BLR Airport with a slew of pioneering technology and sustainability initiatives," he was quoted as saying in a BIAL statement.

Close

"At a time like this, when our industry is facing such challenges, this award has rejuvenated the morale of the team at BLR Airport," Marar added.

related news

According to the statement, the World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

They are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input, it added.

The Awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the six-month survey period. The survey evaluated the customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators (from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate), BIAL said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #Airport #Bangalore #India #Kempegowda International Airport

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Travelling on special passenger trains starting May 12? Bring your own food and blankets

Travelling on special passenger trains starting May 12? Bring your own food and blankets

Hiring during the virus: These are the top 10 in-demand skills in India now

Hiring during the virus: These are the top 10 in-demand skills in India now

468 'Shramik Special' trains operated since May 1, can run 300 trains daily: Piyush Goyal

468 'Shramik Special' trains operated since May 1, can run 300 trains daily: Piyush Goyal

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.