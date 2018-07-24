Bengaluru airport: Passengers left behind over 20,000 items

The lost and found department officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), have been dealing with as many as 20,413 passenger items during 2017-18. This is a significant spike as compared to 9,280 in 2011-12 and 10,805 in 2014-15. This new high can be attributed to the increase in passenger traffic at KIA as well, which has shot up to 2.69 crore in 2017-18 from 1.27 crore in 2011-12.

As reported in The Times of India, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the organisation managing and operating KIA, said that these items are a mix of ones forgotten and prohibited articles which need to be surrendered to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

With respect to unclaimed items, a BIAL spokesperson said, "Items that remain unclaimed for a period of 90 days are either given to charity or auctioned to the staff on the Bengaluru airport campus."

Of these 20,413 items, 27% (5,686) have already reached their original owners while 7,153 items are perishable goods and were disposed. Electronic items add up to 2,492 including 367 mobile phones and accessories, 594 general items, 485 watches/pens, 29 tabs/iPads, seven cameras and 37 laptops. Then there are the usual items like medical accessories, bags, apparel, kitchen items, travel products, toys and sunglasses.

Javed Malik, Chief Operating Officer (COO), BIAL said: “With passenger movement on an upswing, we have seen a proportionate surge in lost articles at the Bengaluru airport.” He further added that the details of items found in the airport can be found on the airport website, in the 'lost and found' section, with the procedure to claim them mentioned.

An official statement from BIAL on Monday read, "Articles such as electronic gadgets and government-issued documents are retained for three months from the date of receipt. After the retention period, government documents are returned to the respective government departments.” The statement mentioned that Indian passports are sent to Regional Passport Office, while foreign passports to the respective embassies, but only after following a 30 day-retention period. Things like credit/debit cards and cheque books are disposed after 72 hours, and perishables goods are disposed of in 24 hours.