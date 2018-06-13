App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengaluru 2nd best city in world for relocation based on living costs

Bengaluru is the second least expensive city to relocate in terms of living expenses for the first month, following Egyptian capital Cairo, says a report

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bengaluru is the second least expensive city to relocate in terms of living expenses for the first month, following Egyptian capital Cairo, says a report. According to a study by furnished apartment search engine Nestpick, the first month living expense in Cairo stood at USD 656, while for Bengaluru it was at USD 742.13.

In the overall list, the Indian city was ranked 79th.

Other least expensive cities to relocate include Bucharest (USD 754.83), Budapest (USD 870.58), Riga (USD 931.56) and Mexico City (USD 943.15).

On the other hand, Dubai emerged as the most expensive city to relocate as the total first month living expense stood at USD 4,251.68, followed by Auckland (USD 4,002.76) and San Francisco (USD 3,768.68).

related news

New York has a total living expenses for the first month at USD 3,374.21, London (USD 3,207.41), Sydney (USD 3,000.27), Oslo (USD 2,921.90) and Zurich (USD 2,899.98), as per the report.

To calculate the cost of relocating to each place, Nestpick researched the potential immigration factors like a possible visa fee, and the visa processing time. The living costs for the first month were calculated, covering rent prices, internet cost, phone service, food and drink expenses and any public transport costs.

The survey further noted that Zurich, Switzerland has the most expensive food and drink prices at USD 1,193.96, while Bengaluru has the least at USD 255.97.

London has the most expensive transport prices, at USD 168.71, while Cairo has the least expensive, at USD 7.14.

"The cost of living is often a huge factor for those looking to move, with the initial month almost always incurring extra costs due to potential visa applications," said Omer Kucukdere, Managing Director of Nestpick.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Karnataka

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.