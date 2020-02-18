App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengali actor and former MP Tapas Paul passes away

Paul, a two-term MP from Krishnanagar and MLA from Alipore, is survived by his daughter and wife

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Tapas Paul (Reuters)
File image: Tapas Paul (Reuters)

Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Tapas Paul died of cardiac arrest early February 18. He was 61.

Paul, who had gone to Mumbai to visit his daughter, complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport during his return to Kolkata and was rushed to a hospital in Juhu but died around 4.00 am, they said.

He had been suffering from heart ailments and been to hospitals several times for treatment during the past two years.

Close
Paul, a two-term MP from Krishnanagar and MLA from Alipore, is survived by his daughter and wife.

related news

He remained away from films after the CBI arrested him in the Rose Valley chit-fund scam in December 2016 and was given bail after 13 months.

A romantic hero, having endeared himself to the Bengali audience since his debut film Dadar Kirti in 1980, Paul became a known household name because of his lead roles in Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986) and Amar Bandhan (1986).

He made his Bollywood debut in Hiren Nag's Abodh (1984) opposite Madhuri Dixit.

He was awarded the Filmfare Award for Saheb (1981).

Veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick described Paul's death as "untimely".

"I am yet to come to terms with the news. He was like my younger brother. Yes he was not keeping well for some time," Mallick said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 08:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.