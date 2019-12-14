App
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal tops in 100-day work programme: Mamata Banerjee

She said Bankura and Cooch Behar stood first and second respectively among districts in India in implementation of the rural job scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the state has got the first prize in 100-day work programme for promoting livelihoods.

She said Bankura and Cooch Behar stood first and second respectively among districts in India in implementation of the rural job scheme.

"I am very happy to share with all of you that West Bengal has got National Award - first prize for 100 days work programme for livelihoods promotion and convergence, as per announcement of Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India", she said in a Facebook post.

She also said, "Bankura and Cooch Behar districts got best performance awards, first and second, on all India basis. Baburmahal GP (gram panchayat) of Kulpi, South 24 Paraganas also got the best performance award."

related news

Banerjee said this is the "result of dedication, hard and innovative work of entire team from the state, district, GP and up to village level and continuous monitoring".

She congratulated officials for their works.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee

