Bengal makes COVID-19 negative report mandatory for air passengers from Delhi, UP, 3 other states

A COVID-19 negative report would be mandatory for air passengers arriving to West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, the state government informed the Centre on April 23.

The Bengal government, in its letter to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, said the passengers from the above-mentioned states must carry an RT-PCR test report to confirm they are not infected with coronavirus.

The rule will come into effect from 12 pm on April 26, stated the press release issued by the state government.

The RT-PCR report stating that the passenger has tested negative must be conducted within 72 hours of boarding the flights, the Bengal government said.

Notably, similar restrictions were already imposed for air passengers arriving in the state from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.

Also read: COVID-19 second wave: Here's the latest travel guidelines from states

The fresh order comes on the day when Bengal clocked its highest per-day count in infections, with 12,876 new cases and 59 deaths being recorded in the preceding 24 hours. The tally of active infections crossed the 64,000-mark.

Across the country, a total of 3.32 lakh infections and 2,263 deaths were reported on April 23. The numbers are the highest since the onset of pandemic in India.