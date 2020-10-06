Bengal lawyer seeks bride who won't be addicted to social media. 'He will remain unmarried', says Twitterati

A matrimonial advertisement has created quite the buzz on social media for seeking unreasonable qualities in the prospective bride. The matrimonial ad put out by a 37-year-old lawyer from West Bengal mentioned that the bride must not be “addicted to social media.”

Apart from the usual regressive and sexist demands of a “fair, beautiful, tall, and slim bride”, the certain Chatterjee who boasts of practising yoga and being 'handsome' and 'fair', also wants a bride who will not be a social media addict.



The unusual demand of the prospective groom who claims to be an advocate in the high court caught the eyes of IAS officer Nitin Sangwan, who shared it on social media from his Twitter handle.

Netizens were quick to realise that such a demand would likely never be met, and the Bengali lawyer would remain unmarried, given every person uses at least one social media platform to connect and express in today’s time. Let us look at what else they had to say:



