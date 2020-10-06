172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bengal-lawyer-seeks-bride-who-wont-be-addicted-to-social-media-he-will-remain-unmarried-says-twitterati-5929761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengal lawyer seeks bride who won't be addicted to social media. 'He will remain unmarried', says Twitterati

Apart from the usual regressive and sexist demands of a “fair, beautiful, tall, and slim bride”, the certain Chatterjee who boasts of practising yoga and being 'handsome' and 'fair', also wants a bride who will not be a social media addict

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

A matrimonial advertisement has created quite the buzz on social media for seeking unreasonable qualities in the prospective bride. The matrimonial ad put out by a 37-year-old lawyer from West Bengal mentioned that the bride must not be “addicted to social media.”

Apart from the usual regressive and sexist demands of a “fair, beautiful, tall, and slim bride”, the certain Chatterjee who boasts of practising yoga and being 'handsome' and 'fair', also wants a bride who will not be a social media addict.

The unusual demand of the prospective groom who claims to be an advocate in the high court caught the eyes of IAS officer Nitin Sangwan, who shared it on social media from his Twitter handle.

Netizens were quick to realise that such a demand would likely never be met, and the Bengali lawyer would remain unmarried, given every person uses at least one social media platform to connect and express in today’s time. Let us look at what else they had to say:

related news




First Published on Oct 6, 2020 04:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.