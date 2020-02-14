App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar issues show cause notice to CBPBU VC for not inviting him to convocation

The Raj Bhavan, in a note, said, "Dhankhar has invoked the process for consideration of removal of CBPBU VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a show cause notice to Vice Chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University (CBPBU) Debkumar Mukhopadhyay for not inviting him to the convocation of the educational institute. The governor, who is also chancellor of the university, has asked the VC to reply within a fortnight.

The Raj Bhavan, in a note, said, "Dhankhar has invoked the process for consideration of removal of CBPBU VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay."

In a notice mailed to the VC, the governor said, "Under Section 9 of the CBPBU Act, you have been called upon to respond within 14 days. It has been indicated that you may also avail oral hearing."

Close

A copy of the mail was also sent to the principal secretary, Higher Education Department.

related news

Repeated calls to Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee over the issue went unanswered.

On Wednesday, Dhankhar had expressed dismay over not being invited to the third convocation of the university.

Dhankhar had tweeted though he has the "right to preside" over Friday's convocation, he was not invited while many ministers were requested to attend the event.

"Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Convocation will be held on Feb 14. Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited for (sic) the Convocation. Chancellor, who has right to preside, has just no information! Where are we heading!" the governor had tweeted.

The university's vice-chancellor later said an invitation was supposed to be mailed to the chancellor and he would enquire why it did not reach him.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Convocation #Current Affairs #India #Jagdeep Dhankhar

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.